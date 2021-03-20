Two people injured during Roanoke County fire

PRESS RELEASE: Roanoke County Fire and Rescue responded at about 5:40p.m., on Friday, March 19, 2021 to the 5800 block of Maywood Avenue, in the Ft.Lewis area,for the report of a residential structure fire. First arriving crews from Station 9 (Ft. Lewis)found smoke and flames coming from a single story, brick home. The home was occupied by two adults at the time of the fire. Both were able to evacuate and one of them was transported to a local hospital with non-life-threatening injuries. The other occupant was treated on scene but was not transported to the hospital. The fire was brought under control in about fifteen minutes after the arrival of the first units. The occupants will be displaced and staying with family in the area. We appreciate the help of Salem Fire and EMS on this call. The Roanoke County Fire Marshal’s Office is investigating and will provide a damage estimate. ###