Phase 1C could be around the corner

The move to Phase 1C and COVID vaccinations for more of those under 65 could come sooner than expected – maybe by mid April says Dr. Cynthia Morrow with the Roanoke City and Alleghany Health Districts. Morrow also said today if the Health Department starts having major problems filling Phase 1B mass clinics – like those at the Berglund Center – that may also move up the time for a move from 1B to 1C.