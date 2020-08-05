Two new Roanoke medic trucks arrive equipped for COVID era

Roanoke Fire-EMS now has two new medic trucks in service, and they were ordered at a fortunate moment when they could be equipped in advance for use in the COVID era. Fire trucks may head out on calls occasionally, but the city’s medic trucks see far more constant use and must be replaced more frequently. Lieutenant Adam Fleming says Roanoke’s newest pair arrives equipped to handle COVID concerns. The new units will be stationed at Elm and Franklin downtown and along Williamson Road. WFIR’s Evan Jones has more:

