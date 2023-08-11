Two MVP protestors arrested on construction site

Following this morning’s protest activity on Bent Mountain, Roanoke County Police have arrested and charged two individuals for Interfering with Property Rights as they were on the pipeline right-of-way. The two charged are identified as (Ms.) Christen Marie Mooney Corcoran, 32, of Washington, D.C. and (Mr.) Adrian Tung, 43, of California. They were taken to the Roanoke County Jail.

Today’s event required more than 20 police personnel on scene over the course of eight hours to investigate, access the protesters, secure the area, and safely remove the two individuals locked to the equipment. Attached are photos of Roanoke County Police safely removing the individuals. (photo credit: Roanoke County Police Department)