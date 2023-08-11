January death of child now ruled a homicide

| By

(from Roanoke PD) On January 30, 2023 at approximately 3:30 p.m., Roanoke Police were notified by the City of Roanoke E-911 Center of a report of an unresponsive juvenile at a residence in the 600 block of Morrill Avenue SE. Responding officers located an unresponsive female infant inside of a home in the area and immediately began rendering aid. Roanoke Fire-EMS personnel arrived and transported the infant to Carilion Roanoke Memorial Hospital for treatment.

A short time later, officers were notified that the infant had passed away. Due to the infant’s age, the Medical Examiner’s Office elected to perform a full autopsy.

At the end of April, Roanoke Police received the full report from the Medical Examiner’s Office. The official cause of death was determined to be a “homicide.” Roanoke Police Special Victims Unit Detectives interviewed the infant’s caretakers, reviewed medical records from the child’s birth until her death, and closely examined evidence collected at the scene of the incident. SVU Detectives worked to rule out the possibility that the injuries the child sustained were caused by an accident. Ultimately, they determined that this incident was criminal in nature and would be investigated as a homicide.

At this time, all potential suspects have been identified and have spoken with police. No charges have been placed regarding this investigation.