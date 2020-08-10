Two more area DMV offices get ready to reopen

| By

NEWS RELEASE: RICHMOND – The Virginia Department of Motor Vehicles (DMV) continues to safely reopen customer service centers for specific services by appointment only. Another five locations will reopen on August 17. Appointment opportunities are now available at the following locations:

 Bedford (1128 E. Lynchburg Salem Turnpike, Suite 950, Bedford, VA 24523)

Monday through Friday 8 a.m.-5 p.m.; Saturday 8 a.m.-noon

 Kilmarnock (110 DMV Drive, Kilmarnock, VA 22482)

Monday through Friday 8 a.m.-5 p.m.

 Lorton (7714 Gunston Plaza, Lorton, VA 22079)

Monday through Friday 8 a.m.-6 p.m.; Saturday 8 a.m.-noon

 Pulaski (1901 Bobwhite Boulevard, Pulaski, VA 24301)

Monday through Friday 8 a.m.-5 p.m.; Saturday 8 a.m.-noon

 West Henrico (9237 Quioccasin Road, Richmond, VA 23229)

Monday through Friday 8 a.m.-6 p.m.; Saturday 8 a.m.-noon

For a complete list of customer service centers and DMV Connect visits open to the public, visit

dmvNOW.com.

DMV is working hard to equip and safely reopen offices as quickly as possible. Three months of appointments slots are available at any time on the calendar. Each day, throughout the day, additional appointments are added to the end of the available 90-day period. Customers are encouraged to check back regularly to view the updated availability as locations reopen and appointments are added daily. Road skills testing appointment opportunities are also now available to those eligible. Two months of appointment slots are currently available on the calendar and additional appointments are added daily. Customers must first pass a knowledge exam before they are eligible to take the road skills test. Additionally, those under age 18 must complete a state-approved driver education program, rather than taking a road skills test at DMV. For more information, visit dmvNOW.com/skillstest.

Reopened DMV offices are providing specific services that generally require an in-person visit. These transactions include original driver’s licenses and identification cards, original titles, original vehicle registrations, disabled parking permits, and vital records. If a transaction can be conducted by another method, such as online or by mail, customers should use that method. For a complete list of appointment services currently available visit dmvNOW.com/appt.

DMV is reopening offices across the Commonwealth as it is able to put appropriate precautions in place. The phased reopening plan balances DMV’s service mission with the need to protect the health and wellbeing of customers and employees by enacting social distancing protocols and other best practices recommended by the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention and the Virginia Department of Health. In an effort to combat the spread of COVID-19, per Executive Order Sixty-Three, the Commonwealth of Virginia will require Virginians to wear face coverings in public indoor settings.

As DMV reopens more offices across the Commonwealth, customers with expiring credentials have been assisted by an executive directive put in place by Governor Ralph Northam which extends the validity of some driver’s licenses, identification cards, and vehicle registrations. The validity of driver’s licenses and identification cards due to expire on or before July 31, 2020, is extended for an additional 90 days, not to exceed October 31, 2020. This extension is in addition to the prior extension of up to 90 days not to exceed August 31, 2020. This means that a customer whose credential expired between March 15 and April 30 will have an additional 90 days added to the prior 90 days, effectively 180 days, beyond the expiration date to renew. Those with credentials expiring between May 1 and July 31 will have up to 180 days beyond the expiration date, not to exceed October 31, 2020. If a credential expires after July 31, it must be renewed before its expiration date. Vehicle registrations expiring March-July are extended for up to 180 days, not to exceed October 31, 2020. In addition, the federal enforcement date for REAL IDs was moved to October 1, 2021.