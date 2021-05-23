Two men shot overnight along Williamson Road

| By

From Roanoke Police Department : On May 22, 2021 at approximately 1:40 a.m., Roanoke Police were notified of a disturbance in the 900 block of Glenn Ridge Road NW. Responding officers were notified that there was an adult male at a residence who would not leave the property. Upon arrival, officers spoke with the reporting person who advised that the male subject had left. However, officers located the male subject close to the house and began speaking with him. Both parties advised that no assault had taken place and no injuries were reported. Officers determined that this was a verbal altercation, and advised the male subject to leave the property. Officers ensured the man left the scene before clearing from the residence.

Later, at approximately 4:20 a.m., Roanoke Police were again dispatched to the residence in the 900 block of Glenn Ridge Road NW regarding the same

individual trespassing on the property. Upon arrival, officers located the man lying in some bushes in front of the residence. The officers attempted

to speak with the man and build rapport, but the man remained concealed and engaged in limited conversation. The man told officers several times that

he had a firearm, and continued to refuse to comply with officers’ verbal instructions. During the course of the encounter, more than one Roanoke

Police Officer on scene fired their service weapons, striking the man.

After the shots were fired, officers continued to attempt to verbally engage with the man to determine if medical treatment was needed. With a

potential weapon on scene, this took several additional minutes before rescue was able to safely render aid to the man. Once the man exited from

the cover of the hedges, officers were able to clear the scene. Roanoke Fire-EMS transported the man to Carilion Roanoke Memorial Hospital for

treatment. No Roanoke Police Officers were injured during this incident.