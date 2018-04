Two men shot in Roanoke early this morning

(from Roanoke Police Department) On April 1, 2018 at 3:18 a.m. Roanoke Police responded to a residence in the 800 block of Staunton Avenue NW in reference to a shooting. When officers arrived they located two adult males inside a residence who had been shot. Roanoke Fire and EMS transported both victims to Carilion Roanoke Memorial Hospital for treatment. Officers located cartridge cases inside the residence. This incident is still under investigation. No arrest have been made at this time.