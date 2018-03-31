3 of 6 GOP Senate candidates fail to qualify for primary ballot

And then there were 3: Ivan Raiklin of Fairfax County was the last of three Republican contenders who failed to file enough valid signatures in order to make it on to the June 12 primary ballot. That’s according to the Richmond Times-Dispatch. Minerva Diaz and Bert Mizusawa also fell short. That leaves Corey Stewart, E.W. Jackson and Nick Freitas as the three GOP candidates on the June 12 primary ballot. The winner faces Democratic US Senate incumbent Tim Kaine in November. Recent polls show Kaine trouncing any of the Republican hopefuls at this point.

On a somewhat related note, Roanoke County resident and former Cave Spring supervisor Charlotte Moore says she did qualify for a June 12 Democratic primary where she will face off against two other Democrats for the 6th District Congressional nomination. That’s the seat being vacated by Bob Goodlatte.