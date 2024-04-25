Two men injured during shooting in Southwest Roanoke

On April 24, 2024 at approximately 7:00 p.m., Roanoke Police were notified by the City of Roanoke E-911 Center of a report of shots fired in the 3800 block of Stratford Park Drive SW. Responding officers located two adult male victims, one with what appeared to be a critical gunshot wound and the other with what appeared to be a non-life-threatening gunshot wound. Roanoke Fire-EMS transported the men to Carilion Roanoke Memorial Hospital for treatment.

Details about what led to this shooting are limited at this time. No suspects have been located and no arrests have been made regarding this incident. This is an ongoing investigation.

Anyone with information about this incident is asked to call (540)344-8500 and share what you know. You can also text us at 274637; please begin the text with “RoanokePD” to ensure it’s properly sent. Both calls and texts can remain anonymous.