Two killed in I-81 accident

| By

State Police say two people were killed when a vehicle left northbound Interstate 81 near Buchanan, throwing two people out and injuring three others. So far, there are no details regarding the victims’ identities or circumstances surrounding the accident. Northbound backups grew to five miles as State Police conducted an accident reconstruction.

From State Police: The crash occurred at 1:02 p.m. at the 164.7 mile marker. This was a single vehicle crash with 5 people in the vehicle, two were ejected. The driver was flown from the scene, two others were transported to the hospital by ground. There are two confirmed fatalities. Traffic southbound is open and the left lane is open northbound while the reconstruction team conducts their investigation. More information will follow.