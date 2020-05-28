Two dead, highway blocked after trucks collide on I-81

NEWS RELEASE: State Police responded to a crash on Interstate 81, at the 167 mile marker on the northbound side, involving two tractor trailers. The crash occurred at 2:17 a.m. Interstate 81 north is closed at this time, and traffic is being detoured off Interstate 81 at the 162 exit.

The crash involves two fatalities and the crash reconstruction team is on scene to determine the events leading to the crash. Trooper’s are also working to make notification to the families of those who were injured in the crash.