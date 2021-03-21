Two dead after murder -suicide in Franklin County

Rocky Mount, Va – March 21st, 2021: On Saturday, March 20th, 2021 at approximately 11:20pm, the Franklin County Communications Center received a 911 call for a stabbing incident in the 200 block of Southside Drive in Rocky Mount, Virginia. The caller advised that a family member had stabbed another family member and fled the scene. Franklin County Sheriff’s Office and Franklin County Public Safety responded to the scene and located the juvenile caller outside of the residence. EMS provided emergency medical assistance to the stabbing victim, 70 year old Jacqueline Green, but attempts to revive were unsuccessful.

Franklin County Sheriff’s Office deputies and Virginia State Police conducted perimeter searches and located the suspect, 40 year old Silas Leon Green Jr, at his residence in the 100 block of Southside Drive. Upon entry into the residence, Mr. Green was deceased of what appears to be self-inflicted wounds.

The investigation of this incident remains ongoing.