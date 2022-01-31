Two adults displaced by Roanoke County fire

Update: The Roanoke County Fire Marshal’s Office says that the fire in the 7900 block of Franklin Road was accidental in nature and caused by the ignition of combustible wood components around chimney. Damage estimates are $15,000.00.

Previous: Roanoke County Fire and Rescue responded at approximately 3:35 a.m. on Monday, January 31, 2022 to the 7900 block of Franklin Road, in the Clearbrook area, for the report of a residential structure fire. First arriving crews from Roanoke County Station 7 (Clearbrook) found light smoke on the inside of a one and a half story, single family home. Once crews made entry into the home they discovered a fire in the wall near the chimney. The house was occupied at the time of the fire by two adults, one dog, and one cat. The two adults and the dog were able to escape unharmed. The cat is still missing. There were no other injuries. The homeowners will be displaced but will be staying with family. The Roanoke County Fire Marshal’s Office is on scene to investigate a cause and provide a damage estimate.