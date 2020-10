Trump gift and memorabilia shop opens in Boones Mills

He’s well known as the owner of the Franklin County Speedway – and now Whitey Taylor has a new venture. Taylor has opened a retail shop filled with President Donald Trump gift items and memorabilia in Boones Mill. The Trump store is located at the corner of US 220 and Bethlehem Road in Boones Mill, inside a former church. Taylor expects the President to be re-elected next month and says he will keep the store open for the Christmas season:

