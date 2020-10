The Juice is loose again in downtown Roanoke tonight

| By

A block party tonight closing down Market Street Southeast between Campbell and Salem Avenues. It’s hosted by Fork in the Market, which has sponsored all of the “Juicy After Dark” events organized by well-known event coordinator “Juice.” It’s called “Saints and Sinners 2” celebrating Halloween. From 8 pm to midnight, Juice says come dressed — in costume if possible — as the sexiest Saint or Sinner.

