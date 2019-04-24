Truck slams into farm tractor; tractor driver killed

From State Police: Virginia State Police Senior Trooper M.D. Mayhew is investigating a two vehicle crash which resulted in a fatality. The crash occurred Tuesday (Apr 23) at 4:35 p.m. on Route 221, two tenths of a mile north of Route 671 in Bedford County. A AGCO model 5960A was traveling north on Route 221, when it attempted to make a left turn and was struck by a 2019 Peterbilt tractor trailer, which was also traveling north and attempted to pass the tractor in a no passing zone. The driver of the farm machinery was identified as Ralph Edward Reynolds, Jr., 75, of Bedford, Va. Mr. Reynolds was transported to Lynchburg General Hospital, where he later died. The driver of the tractor trailer was not injured. Charges are pending.