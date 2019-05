Truck fire brings southbound I-81 to a halt

A tractor trailer fire on Interstate 81 is blocking both southbound lanes at milemarker 129 between Dixie Caverns and Elliston. A VDOT traffic camera shows the truck’s cab fully ablaze, with the fire beginning to spread to the trailer. Another camera shows long southbound lines waiting to exit the highway at Dixie Caverns. There is no indication yet how long the southbound lanes might remain closed there.