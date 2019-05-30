Griffith: Democrats’ Trump fixation prevents meaningful House action

| By

Republican Congressman Morgan Griffith says the fixation that Democratic party leaders have on President Trump is preventing his House colleagues from accomplishing anything of national importance. Griffith says there are plenty of lawmakers in both parties who are willing to get things done — and ready to compromise to get it done — but any important legislation is not likely to receive passage until after next year’s presidential election. WFIR’s Evan Jones has more:

Griffith spoke live yesterday on the Roanoke Valley’s Morning News. Here is the full conversation:

