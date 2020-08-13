Truck falls from I-81 bridge; driver dead

| By

NEWS RELEASE: The Virginia State Police is investigating a fatal tractor trailer crash on Interstate 81. The crash occurred at 9:42 p.m. on the northbound side of Interstate 81 at the 143 mile marker.

A Volvo tractor trailer was traveling north on Interstate 81, when the vehicle ran off the right side of the roadway, struck the guardrail and fell off the bridge, approximately 40 to the ground.

The driver died at the scene. There were no other vehicles involved in the crash.

At this time State Police is attempting to make contact with the next-of-kin and more information will follow once that notification has been made.

The southbound exit from Interstate 581, to Interstate 81 is remains closed until the crash can be removed.

The crash remains under investigation.