5K run/walk fundraiser for veteran programs set for this November

COVID-19 has made it difficult to hold gatherings and many have had to cancel events entirely. The American Legion Post three is planning a 5K run for this November to give the community something fun to do in a safe setting, while also doing some fundraising. WFIR’s Rachel Meell has more:

For more information about the event, click here. To register for the 5K run/walk, click here.