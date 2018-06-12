UPDATE: New information on Bent Mountain shooting deaths

| By

UPDATE: New information on the three people found shot to death this morning at a Bent Mountain home — two men and one woman. Roanoke County Police say the investigation started Monday when a father could not contact his daughter, then found her car crashed down an embankment along Honeysuckle Road, but with no sign of the daughter. Police say that led them to a home not far away overnight, and that is where they found the three bodies. Police say they have tentatively identified the woman but are not yet releasing her name. At last word, work continues to identify the two men.

From Roanoke County Police: On Monday afternoon, 6/11/2018, the father of the female victim was concerned because he had not been able to contact his daughter and began searching for her. He located her vehicle on Honeysuckle Road in the Bent Mountain area of Roanoke County. The vehicle had been crashed and was down an embankment with no one around it. The father contacted the Police Department at that time to report the female as missing.

Hours later, the investigation led police to the house in the 9200 block of Bent Mountain Road. When no one responded when police officers knocked at the door, officers entered the residence on a well-being check. When they did, the officers found the bodies of two males and the female. All three had been shot.

At this time, only the female has been positively identified, and the family has been notified. Police are still working to make positive identifications on the two males. Police will release the names of the victims when all three are positively identified and their families are notified.

Personnel from Virginia State Police and FBI are assisting in the investigation. Personnel from the Bent Mountain Volunteer Fire Department have been very helpful in providing resources to Police.

County police are asking for anyone who has information that may be helpful to contact Roanoke County Police at 540-562-3265.

PREVIOUS: A Roanoke County Police spokesperson says a triple-homicide is being investigated at a home in the 9200 block of Bent Mountain Road. Authorities say two men and a woman were found dead with gunshot wounds at the home near Mount Union Church of the Brethren on U.S. 221. Police say there is no known threat to the public at this time.