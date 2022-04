Transportation company opens hub in Roanoke

| By

It didn’t take long after an announcement just last month – A. Duie Pyle, a transportation company that offers direct trucking and warehousing services, has opened its new facility in Roanoke on Salem Turnpike. The Pennsylvania-based company is opening two other locations in Virginia, where it will also warehouse products and then ship direct from those facilities to retail and end-user customers. John Luciani (pictured) is the chief operating officer for “Pyle.”