Salem Red Sox English teacher works to bridge the gap for players

Minor league baseball rosters are often stocked these days with young players from countries where Spanish is the principal language, and the one they grew up with – you can see evidence of that at the major league level as well. Locally a woman employed by the Salem Red Sox works to help players improve their English – further connecting them to the team and the community. WFIR’s Gene Marrano has more, “In Depth.”