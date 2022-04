Fire in NW Roanoke claims a life

Roanoke Fire-EMS crews responded to a two-alarm house fire this morning at the intersection of Greenland Avenue NW (the 3700 block of Greenland Ave around 7 a.m) and Broad Street NW. One person was located inside the home is deceased. The identity of the individual will be released once their next-of-kin is notified.