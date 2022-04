Franklin County employers hope to reduce daily out-of-county job drain

Franklin County officials say 40% of its workforce leaves the county each day to reach their jobs — which is why many employers there hope to attract some of that number to positions closer to home. The county’s Workforce Development Office is hosting a Career and Resource Fair from 1:00 to 4:00 pm Tuesday afternoon in Rocky Mount; more than two dozen employers on hand, largely in hopes of finding more employees who live nearby and may desire shorter commutes. More from WFIR’s Evan Jones:

CLICK HERE for full Franklin County Career Fair information