Traffic fatality this morning on Williamson Road

(from Roanoke City PD) On January 19 [this morning] at approximately 6:50 a.m., the City of Roanoke E-911 Center notified Roanoke Police of a person with injury in the 3700 block of Williamson Road NW. Responding officers located an unresponsive adult female partially in the roadway. Roanoke Fire-EMS personnel pronounced the woman deceased on scene. Her identity will be released after next-of-kin is properly notified. Preliminary investigation indicates this incident is a traffic fatality. The suspect vehicle has not been located at this time and further details are limited. This is being investigated as a fatal hit-and-run.

Anyone with information about this incident is asked to call (540)344-8500 and share what you know. You can also text us at 274637; please begin the text with “RoanokePD” to ensure it’s properly sent. Both calls and texts can remain anonymous.