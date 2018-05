Traffic alert: Overturned truck blocks US 220 exit ramp at Wonju Street

An overturned truck is creating traffic problems today on US 220 at the Wonju Street exit. The truck flipped onto its side on the northbound exit ramp, and Roanoke emergency officials say the ramp is closed for an extended period. The driver was taken for hospital treatment, but the extent of his injuries were not immediately available.