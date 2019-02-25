UPDATE: I-581 remains a mess as evening commute arrives

UPDATE: One northbound lane is now open at the accident scene, but traffic continues to proceed at a crawl as far back as Wonju Street in the Towers area.

PREVIOUS: Major traffic backups are developing this afternoon on Interstate 581 in downtown Roanoke. VDOT reports an accident near the Berglund Center has all three northbound lanes blocked. VDOT’s 511 web site says northbound traffic is being diverted off the highway and onto exit ramp onto Orange Avenue. A caller tells us at least one vehicle is overturned, and clothing and shoes were visible on the roadway. VDOT cams show northbound traffic at a crawl by Elm Avenue, and Google Maps shows slowdowns beginning well before Elm.