Tractor trailer flips over, blocks US 220 in Botetourt

A tractor trailer accident is creating big problems on US 220 in the Eagle Rock area of Botetourt County. Radio dispatches indicate a tractor trailer had flipped over near the bridge over Craig Creek where 220 narrows from four lanes to two. At last report, the road was blocked in both directions.

FROM VDOT: On US-220 in the County of Botetourt, in the vicinity of Patterson Trl; Rt. 683E/W (Botetourt County), motorists can expect delays due to a vehicle accident. All North lanes are closed. All South lanes are closed.