Challenger Ave in Roanoke County reopened after accident

UPDATE: The roadway is now open.

From Roanoke County Police: Both westbound lanes of Challenger Ave. are blocked due to a tractor trailer accident. Traffic is being diverted on the shoulder, but is still passable. Motorists are advised to find an alternate route. It is not expected the roadway to be closed for a long period of time. Another press release will be sent out when the roadway is open.