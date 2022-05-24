Virginia State Police arrest and charge driver in Interstate 81 crash.

UPDATE: Steven P. Lender, 50, of Pennsauken, NJ was arrested for Driving Under the Influence and Misdemeanor Hit and Run, for his role in the early morning CMV crash on Interstate 81 at Interstate 581, which left the bridge and several vehicles on I-581 damaged. There were no injuries reported in the crash, and the vehicles on I-581 only struck the debris that had fallen off the bridge.
Previous: from Virginia State Police: At 5:20 a.m. this morning a northbound tractor-trailer struck the bridge on Interstate 81 as it crossed the Interstate 581 bridge. The truck is reported to have been hanging off the bridge. After striking debris from the crash, several vehicles have been disabled on I-581.
Previous: A tractor trailer crash this morning has closed all I-81 north bound lanes in Roanoke County. The accident happened around mile marker 143. No word on possible injuries.