Toys for Tots looking for lots of new bikes by this Friday

| By

The US Marines “Toys for Tots” campaign that happens every Christmas season has a tall order in the Roanoke area – there are requests for 4100 new bicycles from kids of all ages. Captain Alexander Coffey is with the Marine recruitment center on Peters Creek Road; he says new bikes ONLY can be dropped off at the old Sears store at Valley View Mall through this Friday. Local families will pick them up on Saturday – Captain Coffey says its all about putting smiles on more faces this Holiday season. First Team Auto Mall will also accept donations through tomorrow.

12-14 Toys for Tots – web