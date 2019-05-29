Three wounded in restaurant parking lot gunfight

Roanoke City police say three people were wounded today after a shooting outside Bob and Cheryl’s restaurant on Shenandoah Avenue Northwest. The Roanoke Times reports the shootings followed a parking lot dispute. At last word, a suspect remains on the loose.

From Roanoke City Police: On May 29, 2019 right before 1 pm, Roanoke Police were dispatched to the 3500 block of Shenandoah Avenue NW in reference to a call about a person with a gunshot wound. Responding officers located an adult male victim lying in a parking lot with injuries. He was transported to Carilion Roanoke Memorial Hospital by Roanoke Fire-EMS. As officers were clearing the scene, dispatch advised two adult males came into LewisGale Medical Center in Salem with gunshot wounds. We believe these men were involved in the incident.

At this time, no one has been charged regarding this incident. The investigation is ongoing. Anyone with information about this incident is asked to call (540)344-8500 and share what you know. You can also text us at 274637; please begin the text with “RoanokePD” to ensure it’s properly sent. Both calls and texts can remain anonymous.