Three teens shot in northwest Roanoke incident last night

(from Roanoke PD) On February 3 at approximately 8:35 p.m., Roanoke Police were notified by the City of Roanoke E-911 Center of reports of a person with a gunshot wound in the 1000 block of 22nd Street NW. While officers were heading towards the scene, another call came in referencing at least one other victim being transported to the hospital in a personal vehicle.

Officers who responded to the 22nd Street NW scene located a juvenile male inside a residence with what appeared to be a non-life threatening gunshot wound. Roanoke Fire-EMS transported the teen to Carilion Roanoke Memorial Hospital for treatment.

Officers who responded to Carilion Roanoke Memorial Hospital located two juvenile males, both with what appeared to be non-life threatening gunshot wounds, in the back of a personal vehicle. The two teens were taken into the hospital for treatment.