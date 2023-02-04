Hokies win Commonwealth Clash rematch; snap UVA win streak

| By

BLACKSBURG, Va. (AP) — Sean Pedulla scored 22 points and Virginia Tech beat No. 6 Virginia 74-68 on Saturday, snapping the Cavaliers’ seven-game winning streak.

Pedulla hit 6 of 13 from the floor as the Hokies (14-10, 4-8 Atlantic Coast Conference) posted their biggest win of the season. He added 8 of 9 from the free-throw line as Virginia Tech never trailed.

Justin Mutts added 17 points for the Hokies, who shot 50% from the floor for the fourth straight game.

Jayden Gardner’s 20 points led Virginia (17-4, 9-3), which saw its usually stingy defense struggle.