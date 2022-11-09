Three police officers injured, suspect wanted following Salem vehicle pursuit

Press Release: The Salem Police Department is asking that anyone with information related to an incident that occurred in Downtown Salem last night to contact them immediately. Detectives are currently investigating a “shots fired” event that took place in the 200 Block of East Main Street at 10:12 p.m. on Monday, November 7. Griffin Newman, 25, of Salem is wanted on various charges including Shooting within the City limits, Reckless Handling of a Firearm, Eluding Police and Reckless Driving. The 911 call reported the incident occurred in the parking lot behind a Main Street business and additional information indicated the suspect had fled the scene on a motorcycle. Within minutes of receiving the call, a possible suspect was located, but the motorcyclist refused to stop for police. A pursuit ensued heading out of the city on West Main Street and the suspect was able to avoid apprehension. He was last seen traveling north on Wildwood Road. During the pursuit, two police cruisers collided at the intersection of West Main Street and Wildwood Road. Three officers suffered minor injuries in the crash, and they were transported to a local hospital for evaluation where they were treated and released. This investigation is ongoing, and anyone having information about the whereabouts of the suspect, or the incident is asked to call the Salem Police Department Detectives Division at (540) 375-3083.