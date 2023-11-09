Three people hospitalized following Roanoke house fire.

| By

On Wednesday, November 8th at 1:31 p.m., Roanoke Fire-EMS responded to a reported structure fire in the 1500 block of Maiden Ln SW. First arriving units found the residents of the dwelling self-extricating. Upon investigation, Fire-EMS personnel located a small fire in the kitchen quickly extinguished it. Roanoke Fire-EMS transported three individuals to the hospital with non-life-threatening injuries, and rescued one cat from the residence. No injuries to Fire-EMS personnel were reported. The estimated damages to the structure and its contents is approximately $30,000. The fire was deemed accidental.