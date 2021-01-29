Three new COVID deaths reported in Roanoke City

The Virginia Department of Health reports 194 new COVID-19 cases in the Roanoke Valley in the latest 24 hours — along with six new hospitalizations and three new deaths. The new cases were spread fairly proportionately in Roanoke City, Roanoke County, Salem and Botetourt County, but all three deaths are attributed to Roanoke City. Here is the daily breakdown :

Roanoke City:

6,757 cumulative cases (+70)

119 cumulative deaths (+3)

167 current hospitalizations (+2)

Roanoke County:

6,334 cumulative cases (+86)

76 cumulative deaths

119 current hospitalizations (+2)

Salem:

1,702 cumulative cases (+17)

33 cumulative deaths

49 current hospitalizations (+2)

Botetourt County:

1,834 cumulative cases (+21)

21 cumulative deaths

45 current hospitalizations