ROANOKE, Va. (WFIR) — Roanoke Police are investigating a shooting that took place early Saturday morning in the heart of downtown.

Officers responded around 12:56 a.m. to reports of gunfire in the 200 block of Market Street SE. When they arrived, officers found evidence of a shooting in a nearby parking lot — but no victims at the scene.

A short time later, three adult men arrived at a local hospital on their own with gunshot wounds. Police say all three are expected to recover from their injuries.

Authorities have not said what led up to the shooting or if they’ve identified any suspects. The investigation remains ongoing.

Anyone with information is encouraged to call the Roanoke Police Department at 540-344-8500.