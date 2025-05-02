The Southwest Virginia Wildlife Center wants your aluminum beverage cans. Tomorrow is the kickoff of the nonprofit’s Cans for Critters fundraiser. Gerdau (GER-dow) Recycling has given the center a recycling bin to collected the cans. Chester Leonard, Executive Director of the Center says Southwest Virginia Wildlife Center operates on a shoestring budget never knowing how many or what types of animals are coming through the door.

Tomorrow’s kick off event is from 8 to 11 am at 5454 Fallowater Ln in Roanoke County. Only beverage cans are being accepted, no cat or dogfood cans. Leonard also asks that you do not throw plastic bags into the container. Please EMPTY the bags into the recycle bin.

The nonprofit serves 26 cities and counties and frequently is asked to take in wildlife from outside that area. In their 23 years,Leonard says they have helped more than 264 species of wildlife.

Tomorrow’s kick off event is from 8 to 11 am at 5454 Fallowater Ln in Roanoke County. If you can’t make it tomorrow the recycle bin will be there for the foreseeable future. You can also go to WFIRNEWS-dot-com for a link to information on other ways you can help the center.

https://swvawildlifecenter.org/how-to-help/