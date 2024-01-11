Threat at Crystal Spring Elementary School came from juvenile

| By

(from Roanoke PD) Roanoke Police are investigating a report of an explosive at Crystal Spring Elementary School. The call came in at approximately 2:30 p.m. on January 11, [today]. The caller alleged that there was an explosive at the school, then hung up. As officers were responding, the call was traced to a residence in the City of Roanoke.

It was determined that the caller was a juvenile male. Our investigation indicates that the child had no means to carry out the threat and there was never a danger to school staff or students. Detectives are working with the Commonwealth Attorney’s Office, Roanoke City Public Schools, and the Roanoke Sheriff’s Office to resolve this situation. This is an ongoing investigation and no further details can be provided at this time.