Vinton has a new Supervisor

January 11, 2024 – The Board of Supervisors of Roanoke County today voted to approve the appointment of Tammy E. Shepherd to fill the vacancy in the Vinton Magisterial District. Mrs. Shepherd will hold office until a special election November 5, 2024. The person elected at the special election will serve the remainder of Jason Peters’s term, as a result of his election to Roanoke County Commissioner of the Revenue. Mr. Peters’s term expires December 31, 2025.

“Tammy has prior experience in serving Roanoke County while on the Board of Equalization and is familiar with departments and staff,” expressed the Board of Supervisors. “A life-long resident of Vinton, coupled with expertise in business operations, finance and management, positions her as an outstanding representative for the Vinton District.” “I am deeply grateful and privileged to be chosen as the representative of the Vinton Magisterial District during this interim phase,” said newly appointed Supervisor Tammy Shepherd. “I’ve earned a living working in Vinton, and now I have an opportunity to give back to the community that has supported me.”

A proud graduate of William Byrd High School, Mrs. Shepherd, 54, attended Virginia Western Community College and has worked in the field of real estate for more than 35 years. She holds a Virginia Real Estate Broker License and Virginia Real Estate Salesperson License. Mrs. Shepherd has owned Shepherd Realty Group since 2017 where she manages the day-to-day operations and is an active salesperson. Prior to becoming a small business owner, she was

Shepherd was the business manager for 14 years at LT McGhee and Company where she was responsible for managing more than 150 properties and gained extensive experience in real estate, finance, accounting, and management. She also worked for 16 years in real estate sales with LT McGhee and Company. Mrs. Shepherd was selected to serve on Roanoke County’s Board of Equalization in 2022 and has served on multiple HOA boards. Mrs. Shepherd also has served as president of the William Byrd Football Booster Club and treasurer of the William Byrd Booster Club.

