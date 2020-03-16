This may be a summer for vacation near home — or even AT home

The coronavirus impacts on our leisure time go far beyond travel and tourism. And a Virginia Tech tourism expert says this may be year to plan summer activities close to home — perhaps very close to home. More from WFIR’s Evan Jones:

It’s much more than international travel, cruises, and resorts. Much of our regular leisure time routine, and those whose jobs depend upon it — has been upended:

Nancy McGehee heads Virginia Tech’s Hospitality and Tourism Management program. She say the pandemic is likely to have lengthy impacts, so if you are looking ahead to summer, she suggests you consider something close to home — or even at home:

McGehee says you can still book future travel right now, but while airlines, hotels and others are offering plenty of built-in flexibility, you need to carefully examine the fine print.