Murder in Franklin County; investigators say it is isolated

FRANKLIN COUNTY SHERIFF’S OFFICE UPDATE: The shots fired call on Greenway Road in Glade Hill, Virginia has resulted in a homicide investigation. Jon-Matthew Sheffield, 35 years old of Glade Hill, received a fatal gunshot wound during an altercation. Franklin County Sheriff’s Office deputies and EMS arrived on scene where Mr. Sheffield was pronounced dead. This was an isolated incident and there is no threat to the community. The investigation is ongoing at this time.

PREVIOUS: At approximately 7:25pm on Saturday, March 14, 2020, Franklin County Sheriff’s Office responded to a shots fired call on Greenway Road in Glade Hill, Virginia. Deputies are on scene for investigation. There is no threat to the community.