They’re back: Van Winkle bourbon lotteries at Virginia ABC

The Virginia ABC on-line lotteries are returning for Van Winkle bourbon products, which are always the most popular lotteries the agency holds. Topping the list is Pappy Van Winkle 23-year Family Reserve at $299 a bottle; only two of them are available to the general public statewide. WFIR’s Evan Jones has more:

Click here for the Virginia ABC lottery information.