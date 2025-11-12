Historic tax credits and American Rescue Plan funds will help Restoration Housing turn a fire-damaged late 1800’s house on Dale Avenue SE into one-bedroom apartments for two tenants that were previously homeless. Its the tenth project for non-profit Restoration Housing, and the second blighted home Restoration Housing has purchased from the Rescue Mission on Dale Avenue SE for rehabilitation. Executive director Isabel Thornton at a groundbreaking this morning said they’ll invest about $300,000 in the project but will recoup much of that from tax credits and grant funding.

Post navigation