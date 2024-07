The Taubman Museum’s Happy Hearts makes art accessible to everyone

| By

The Taubman Museum of Art is starting a new program called Happy HeArts. As WFIR’s Denise Allen Membreno reports the goal is to make the museum accessible to every one.

Happy Hearts

KATRINA KING-SINGH

Deputy Director of Community Engagement

