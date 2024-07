New exhibit-When Salem Sizzles highlights decades of summer living

The Salem Museum has a new exhibit and it’s all about summers of the past. As WFIR’s Denise Allen Membreno reports you might be surprised at the way summer was celebrated in the early days of Salem.

A new exhibit at the Salem Museum offers a look into summers of yester-years. WFIR’s Denise Allen Membreno has more on When Salem Sizzles: Tales of Summers Past.

