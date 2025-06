The Roanoke Pinball Museum is turning 10 this week and construction is underway to expand its footprint. WFIR’s Denise Allen Membreno has more.

The Roanoke Pinball Museum attracted nearly 25,000 patrons last year and construction is underway to add additional machines, art, decorations, and fun enhancements. WFIR’s Denise Allen Membreno has more on the changes as the Museum’s 10th Anniversary approaches.